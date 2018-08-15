Pete Davidson's engagement to Ariana Grande has seemed like a whirlwind, but according to the Saturday Night Live star, it almost happened even sooner!

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” Davidson tells GQ in their upcoming September issue. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

The couple confirmed their engagement in June after first being linked a month earlier, and media attention has since ramped up in a big way for Davidson, who joked, "It's all bulls**t. GQ wouldn't hit me up if I didn't recently get engaged to a super-famous person... Nobody gives a s**t, you know what I mean?"

“I gotta tell you, up until two months ago, if someone wrote about me, I saw it,” he continued. “Nobody gave a shit two months ago, so anytime there was an article, I would obviously see it, because my mom would send it to me and be like, ‘Yaaay!’”

Since their big announcement, the SNL star says, he and Grande haven't yet started wedding planning -- though the big day is "definitely going to happen, for sure" -- but they did recently move in together, dropping a reported $16 million on a swanky 4,023 square-foot apartment, with five bedrooms and four and a half baths, in Chelsea.

“She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’” Davidson joked of the couple's new abode. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’”

“We have six bean bags, but we have no forks—you know what I mean?” he added. “We’re learning how to be adults."

For now, the pair are "having a really fun time," focusing on their relationship and respective careers, as Grande gears up for the release of her new album, Sweetener, this week and Davidson prepares to get back to the SNL grind -- his fifth season on the long-running NBC sketch show kicks off this fall.

“The universe works in weird ways,” he told GQ. “All I know is that I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

