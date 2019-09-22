Phoebe Waller-Bridge is already having an astonishingly good night at the 2019 Primetime Emmys!

Just minutes after snagging the prize for outstanding writing in a comedy series, she took the stage once again to accept the prize for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her show Fleabag. The double win forced her to hilariously to repeat some excerpts from her prior speech!.

"I find acting really hard and really painful," Waller-Bridge joked just minutes after telling the audience she finds writing really hard and really painful. She added, "to be nominated with these unbelievable actors whom I've just looked up to and watched and laughed at and with means so much."

On top of Waller-Bridge's two wins, director Harry Bradbeer also won for outstanding directing for a comedy series. When he took the stage, he gushed about what it was like working with Waller-Bridge, calling the show's creator and lead actress "some kind of glorious grenade. ... Scientists are still trying to figure out how somebody so utterly talented can be so lovely."

ET caught up with Waller-Bridge on the red carpet prior to the show, where she discussed the experience of being at the ceremony.

"The whole thing feels completely ridiculous," Waller-Bridge said incredulously. "I mean, it’s so exciting. I’m so pleased to be here."

She also discussed her excitement at getting the chance to wear an edgy dress to a big event. Noting of her tan, bejeweled gown: "It took a while to find her and then she was there. She's amazing!"

Soon afterward, her interview was interrupted by none other than Seth Meyers. Check out all the fun above!

