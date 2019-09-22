Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said that Fleabag's second season would be its last. But that was before her series won a handful of Emmys during Sunday night's telecast -- including Outstanding Comedy Series. Do all of the awards love make her reconsider making a third season?

"I mean, to be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually," Waller-Bridge said in the press room. "It does feel like the story is complete. ... It's so nice to hear that so many people loved it. I'm a bit like, 'Aw, damn it, maybe she shouldn't have waved goodbye at the end.' But it does feel right. It feels right to go out on a high, and you can't get higher than this."

The entire Fleabag cast stopped to talk with ET backstage following the show's big win, with everyone's favorite hot priest, Andrew Scott, stepping in to help Waller-Bridge carry her multiple Emmy statuettes. "I can't believe we got here," Waller-Bridge told ET's Kevin Frazier. "Our little gang is so little, but there was so much heart in it and gratitude and love."

Not only did Fleabag take home the Emmys' top comedy honor, but Waller-Bridge won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, breaking Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus' six-year winning streak. "It's an honor," Waller-Bridge laughed. "She's one of the people I most wanted to meet in the world. She's been someone that I've admired and watched for years and years and years, and now I've met her and it's amazing!"

Both the Outstanding Comedy and Lead Actress in a Comedy categories will be back up for grabs next year, now Fleabag is officially, officially over. And when ET spoke to Scott on the red carpet about the possibility of a third season, he explained why ending the show now is actually a good thing.

"I think when something is beautiful and perfectly formed, there's no point. ... You'd be doing it for the wrong reasons, you know?" he said. "But Phoebe and I have plans to work together again. When we decide exactly what that is, you'll be the first to know."

