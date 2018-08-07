Pink is reaching out to thank her fans for their support as she continues to battle a lingering illness.

The "What About Us" singer was forced to cancel her Beautiful Trauma World Tour concert in Sydney, Australia, last Friday after falling ill, and was then admitted to the hospital on Sunday, released, and readmitted on Monday and diagnosed with a gastric virus.

"Hi beautiful Sydney people. First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery," Pink wrote, alongside a photo of the Sydney Opera House, on Tuesday.

"On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way," she continued. "I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest."

The singer, who had six scheduled performances at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12, explained that the physically demanding nature of her shows requires her to be in top shape, and it would be unfair for concertgoers to get anything less than her A-game.

"A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing," Pink wrote. "I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best."

The singer explained that she intended to be ready for her show on Saturday and would be "drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids" until then.

Pink also made sure to slam the paparazzi and photographers who, earlier this week, snapped photos of the entertainer with her kids on the beach, and insinuated that she'd canceled her show just to take the day off -- a claim she vehemently denied.

"That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile," Pink wrote. "Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling."

Pink has been enjoying the company of her adorable children -- 7-year-old daughter Willow and 1-year-old son Jameson -- during her time Down Under.

"My sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected, the rescheduled dates will be announced today. Thank you for your patience, compassion, and support. I look forward to rocking out with all of you as we have done for many many years. All of my love," Pink concluded, before sharing a special thank you with "the amazing doctors and nurses at St Vincent’s Hospital for taking such good care of me and getting me home to my kids."

This isn't the first time Pink has come down with a serious illness during her Beautiful Trauma World Tour. In March, the songstress had to postpone her Montreal show, explaining to fans at the time that her "entire family have been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks."

The month before, she also came down with a flu one day before she had to sing the National Anthem at the start of Super Bowl LII, but she still managed to deliver an astounding performance. Check out the video below to see more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink Readmitted to Hospital for Gastric Virus

Justin Timberlake Defends Pink After She's Spotted on the Beach Following Concert Cancellation

Pink Cancels Sydney Show Due to Illness

Related Gallery