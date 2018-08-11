Pink is back!

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer returned to the stage at Sydney, Australia's Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday, after being forced to cancel several concerts due to "excruciating pain." Pink, ever the performer, wowed the crowd -- including celeb guests like Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman -- with her signature aerial performances as she sang hits like "What About Us," "Just Like Fire" and "So What."

“I wanna tackle all of you. Hope I didn’t screw up anybody’s week. Sorry if I did. But we’re gonna party tonight,” Pink told the audience at the show, according to The Daily Telegraph.

In an Instagram post, Jackman called Pink "inspiring," and she couldn't help but thank him and Perry for their support after the show. "Some people, if you can believe it, are even better in real life. This guy is one of those rare unicorns. and my daughter was damn happy too. #Repost @thehughjackman," Pink captioned a photo of herself with Jackman backstage.

"Thank you @katyperry for coming to the show and for pretending to be a lizard with my girl:) we love you darlin’! ❤️," the mother of two wrote alongside a silly pic of Perry with her little girl, Willow.

Pink has been open with fans about her recent health issues, after she was admitted to the hospital last Sunday for dehydration. She was treated and discharged, but readmitted to the hospital on Monday and diagnosed with a gastric virus.

"I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery. On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain," Pink told her Instagram followers earlier this week. "That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way. I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest."

Next up for the singer on her Beautiful Trauma world tour is another night in Sydney, before she heads off for a string of performances in Brisbane, Australia. She'll then return to Sydney and perform in Melbourne before heading to New Zealand.

