Pink Snaps a Selfie With Daughter Willow Ahead of Her Return to the Stage Following Hospitalization

By Desiree Murphy‍
Pink
Looks like Pink is happy and healthy again!

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet selfie of herself posing alongside her and husband Carey Hart's 7-year-old daughter, Willow.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the shot, which was seemingly snapped using a filter that gave the mother-daughter duo matching red lips.

Pink is currently traveling as part of her Beautiful Trauma tour. The mother of two is set to return to the stage in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, after canceling a few of her concerts in the area due to illness.

"Hi beautiful Sydney people. First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery. On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain," Pink explained to her fans via Instagram earlier this week. "That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way. I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest."

A tweet from Live Nation at the time revealed that Pink was admitted to the hospital last Sunday night after suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged, but was readmitted to the hospital on Monday and diagnosed with a gastric virus.

Unfortunately, Pink isn't the only celebrity who has recently had to cancel a few tour shows. Earlier this week, Live Nation revealed in a statement to ET that Demi Lovato was canceling the rest of her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

The announcement was made shortly after a source told ET that the 25-year-old singer -- who was hospitalized last month after an apparent drug overdose -- entered rehab. She temporarily left the facility on Thursday to seek further treatment for mental health and sobriety from a specialist in Chicago.

