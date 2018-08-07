Hey there Delilah, what's it like in … Hollywood!?

In a fresh new take on inspiration for a TV show, the Plain White T’s catchy 2006 track, “Hey There Delilah,” is being adapted into a scripted series, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet reports that the GRAMMY-nominated Illinois band is working with production company, Lively McCabe Entertainment, and Primary Wave on a dramedy inspired by the lyrics, about a long-distance love between a musician and a New York student.

The track spent 35 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching the top spot for several weeks, and was certified platinum in 2007.

Band frontman, Tom Higgenson, and writer, Jeremy Desmon, are reportedly producers on the project and will be pitching the concept around to studios and networks in Los Angeles, California, this month.

"It’s been more than a decade since 'Hey There Delilah' was released, and people always ask me about it,” Higgenson told Hollywood Reporter. “A whole lot of people really connected with that song, and I’m very proud of that. I’m so excited to have an opportunity to give a new generation the chance to form their own connection with the song, and fall in love with its story through this new project.”

Lively McCabe Entertainment’s Michael Barra added that he believed the story behind the song had multigenerational appeal.

"'Hey There Delilah' is a perfect example of an iconic story song that has introduced characters and a premise to a massive multigenerational audience, and is begging to be expanded into a full-length story for contemporary television audiences,” he said.

