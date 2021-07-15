Pool Floats Are Up to 25% Off at Funboy's Sale
It's the height of summer! And right now, everyone's planning cookouts with plenty of pool time built in to the party, so don't forget the pool floats! Whether you're planning a pool party or you just want to lounge in the water this summer, there are tons of unique and fun floats to make spending time in the water more enjoyable.
Funboy, the brand that makes some of the coolest pool floats is currently having a sale with up to 25% off their bestselling floats.
To help you shop for the perfect pool float for your summer activity, ET Style has found 15 of the coolest floaties. From the Funboy sale and beyond, our selection includes pool inflatables for kids (like an adorable unicorn float), kitschy, oversized inflatable lounge designs, and a beer pong table float for your next pool party.
If you're looking for more shopping ideas for summer, check out our top picks of one-piece swimsuits, celeb-loved bikinis, essentials for an at-home outdoor brunch, and the best sunscreen.
Below, check out the coolest pool floats to use for summer 2021.
ET Style's Picks for Summer Pool Floats:
