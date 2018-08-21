Post Malone's morning didn't exactly go as planned.

The FAA confirms to ET that a group of 16 took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday and were headed to London before the plane's tires blew off during takeoff at about 10:50 a.m. local time. While the FAA won't confirm who is onboard the plane, TMZ is reporting it is the 23-year-old rapper and his team.

The aircraft has been diverted to make an emergency landing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

The news comes just hours after Malone closed the 2018 Video Music Awards with Aerosmith and 21 Savage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday night. He also won Song of the Year for "Rockstar."

Malone is set to perform at the the Reading and Leeds festivals in the U.K. this weekend.

ET has reached out to Malone's rep for comment.

Reporting by Steve Wilks.

