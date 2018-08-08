Which Hogwarts house does Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer belong to?

The newcomer to the Pottermore Universe, who narrates the original nonfiction audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic (Pottermore Publishing), finds out when she confronts the formidable Sorting Hat (via an online quiz) -- and the results are a bit surprising!

In ET’s exclusive video above, Dormer learns that she is a… Hufflepuff. “That’s not what I was expecting,” the actress says with a laugh.

Known for her tough female roles in Game of Thrones and the Hunger Games films, Dormer joins the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as the voice of the new audiobook, which explores the hidden stories behind real-world magic and explains the folklore and historical forebears behind J.K. Rowling’s magical inventions. In narrating Harry Potter: A History of Magic, Dormer takes listeners on a journey like no other.

“I’ve always adored the Harry Potter books, but it wasn’t until I started speaking with the British Library’s curators -- hearing about the various myths, legends and cultures that have helped shape the wizarding world -- that I really began to appreciate the richness and depth of J. K. Rowling’s writing,” Dormer said in a statement. “There are so many wonderful details to explore and A History of Magic unearths some remarkable gems of information that are sure to have listeners awestruck. It’s been fun to join the Wizarding World family.”

The Audible release of Harry Potter: A History of Magic on Oct. 4 will coincide with a new exhibition and audio tour -- also narrated by Dormer -- at the New-York Historical Society in New York City.

Dormer is just the latest famous Brit, following The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln and Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, to lend her voice to Audible’s Pottermore Universe.

RELATED CONTENT:

Eddie Redmayne Narrates 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' -- Listen Now! (Exclusive)

Listen to Andrew Lincoln Narrate J.K. Rowling’s ‘Quidditch Through the Ages’ (Exclusive)

Richard Armitage's Voice May Cause You to Swoon (Exclusive)