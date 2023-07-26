While it feels like summer just started, Labor Day will be here before we know it and tons of furniture sales are kicking off with major deals in honor of the holiday weekend. If you're looking to upgrade your outdoor furniture or spruce up your space for the summer season, you won't want to miss Pottery Barn's Early Labor Day Sale.

Ahead of Labor Day 2023, you can score up to 50% off during Pottery Barn's Sale, which includes everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

A major holiday sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, seating and tables. Pottery Barn prides itself on sustainably sourcing the finest materials including tropical meranti wood, weather-resistant kiln-dried teak and luxe mahogany that meet high environmental standards. These gorgeous wood pieces are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights.

From lightweight linens for the warmer months to picturesque chaise loungers for soaking up the sun, we've found the best deals to shop at Pottery Barn's sale event ahead of Labor Day weekend. Below, check out our favorite furniture and decor picks.

Parker Potting Station Pottery Barn Parker Potting Station Repot your herbs, flowers and succulents in style with this Parker Potting Station crafted from steel and pine wood. $599 $299 Shop Now

