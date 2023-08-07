Sales & Deals

Pottery Barn Early Labor Day Sale: Refresh Your Home This Summer with Up to 50% Off Decor and Furniture

By Lauren Gruber
Pottery Barn Memorial Day Sale 2023
Pottery Barn

While it feels like summer just started, Labor Day will be here before we know it and tons of furniture sales are kicking off with major deals in honor of the holiday weekend. If you're looking to upgrade your outdoor furniture or spruce up your space for the summer season, you won't want to miss Pottery Barn's Early Labor Day Sale

Ahead of Labor Day 2023, you can score up to 50% off during Pottery Barn's Sale, which includes everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

An early holiday sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, seating and tables. Pottery Barn prides itself on sustainably sourcing the finest materials including tropical meranti wood, weather-resistant kiln-dried teak and luxe mahogany that meet high environmental standards. These gorgeous wood pieces are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights.

From lightweight linens for the warmer months to picturesque chaise loungers for soaking up the sun, we've found the best deals to shop at Pottery Barn's sale event ahead of Labor Day weekend. Below, check out our favorite furniture and decor picks.

Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt
Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt
Pottery Barn
Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt

This lightweight linen and cotton quilt is reversible: one side has thin stripes and the other has a hand-quilted texture.

$229-$279$160-$195
Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2
Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2
Pottery Barn
Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2

Sprawl out and soak up the sun over the long weekend in a set of wicker lounge chairs, available in three wicker finishes — two of which are discounted by $600 right now.

$1,999$1,399
Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror
Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror
Pottery Barn
Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror

Not only do decorative mirrors dress up a plain wall, but they also give the illusion of a bigger space.

$499$299
Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table
Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table
Pottery Barn
Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table

A solid travertine top is contrasted by weathered kiln-dried wood and gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look.

$1,299$649
Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw
Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw
Pottery Barn
Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw

Black stripes and tassels make this lightweight 100% cotton throw perfect for the summer season.

$69$41
Chatham FSC® Mahogany Lounge Chair
Malibu FSC® Teak Outdoor Lounge Chair
Pottery Barn
Chatham FSC® Mahogany Lounge Chair

Upgrade your outdoor lounging with this chair made using sustainably harvested mahogany. It's kiln-dried to prevent warping and mildew.

$799$321
Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug
Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug
Pottery Barn
Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug

Made from 100% recycled fibers sourced from single-use plastic bottles, this versatile rug is durable enough for outdoor use.

$49-$999$29-$499
Parker Potting Station
Parker Potting Station
Pottery Barn
Parker Potting Station

Repot your herbs, flowers and succulents in style with this Parker Potting Station crafted from steel and pine wood.

$599$359
Ikat Tile Hand Painted Terracotta Planters
Ikat Tile Hand Painted Terracotta Planters
Pottery Barn
Ikat Tile Hand Painted Terracotta Planters

Handcrafted in the Philippines, these planters feature a contrasting fleur-de-lys pattern and a rustic, unfinished rim and foot.

$40$23
Indio FSC® Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge
Indio FSC® Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge
Pottery Barn
Indio FSC® Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge

If you're thinking about entertaining this Labor Day weekend, you can transform your outdoor space into a resort-quality oasis with these luxe eucalyptus wood chaise lounges. 

$999$699
Brenner Wood Bar Stool
Brenner Wood Bar Stool
Pottery Barn
Brenner Wood Bar Stool

These mango wood and steel bar stools give a sleek, industrial look to your space while still adding warmth.

$249$211

