While it feels like summer just started, Labor Day is just a few weeks away and the holiday weekend's furniture sales are starting to heat up. If you're looking to upgrade your bedroom, living room, or outdoor furniture, there are still a few more hours to shop the Pottery Barn Summer Warehouse Sale with major discounts on furniture, home decor, bedding and more.

Ahead of Labor Day 2023, you can score up to 50% off thousands of home items during Pottery Barn's sale. Everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor is steeply discounted for one last day today, August 15.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

An early holiday sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, seating and tables. Pottery Barn prides itself on sustainably sourcing the finest materials including tropical meranti wood, weather-resistant kiln-dried teak and luxe mahogany that meet high environmental standards. These gorgeous wood pieces are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights.

From lightweight linens to affordable sectionals and picturesque chaise loungers, we've found the best deals to shop from Pottery Barn's sale event before they'e gone tomorrow. Below, check out our favorite furniture, bedding and decor picks.

Parker Potting Station Pottery Barn Parker Potting Station Repot your herbs, flowers and succulents in style with this Parker Potting Station crafted from steel and pine wood. $599 $359 Shop Now

