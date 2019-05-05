Pregnant Amy Schumer Reveals Sex of Baby -- Find Out What She's Having!

Amy Schumer is having a baby boy!

The 37-year-old comedian revealed on Instagram on Sunday that she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting a son together. She shared the news alongside a political message and a photo of herself and Fischer in a doctor's office.

"Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help. Also we are having a boy," she wrote.

Sunday's post is just one of several pregnancy updates Schumer has shared this week. On Friday, she posted a photo of her bare stomach after an ultrasound.

"Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I've been pregnant for a long time? It must be getting annoying to you all that I'm still pregnant Well imagine how I feel mother f**kers!!!!!! #soblessed #hatemondaysloveweekendstho," she captioned the pic.

Celebs quickly expressed their support in the comments.

"Omg! I saw this and literally thought 'are you STILL pregnant?' Ha! It'll be over soon, and believe me you'll miss these days," Padma Lakshmi wrote.

Jessica Alba added, "Hang in there gurl 👊🏽."

Gary Janetti, meanwhile, delivered a nod to his hilarious royal commentary and Schumer's equally funny feud with Meghan Markle. "You've been pregnant almost as long as Meghan!" he said.

Markle is expected to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry any day now. See more in the video below.

