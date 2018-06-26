Pregnant Cardi B Dances to Her Own Song as Kris Jenner Offers to Be Her Midwife

Cardi B is dancing her way through her pregnancy!

The 25-year-old mother-to-be posted a video of her dancing to her own song, "I Like It," which features Bad Bunny and J Balvin, to her Instagram on Monday. Clad in a figure-hugging hot pink maxi dress, the pregnant rapper was absolutely glowing.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer wore her hair down and showed off her long nails as she grooved and sang along to the catchy tune.

The excitement didn't end with the adorable clip, though. Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner commented on the post and offered Cardi a generous gift.

"Wait can i be the mid wife ?? Just thinking this through," Kris quipped.

Cardi certainly has a lot to dance about. After revealing her pregnancy with rapper Offset in April, Cardi confirmed Monday that the couple was not engaged as previously thought, but rather, had tied the knot last September.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself!" Cardi tweeted after Offset thanked his "wife" in an acceptance speech for his group, Migos, at the BET Awards on Sunday. "Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said i do, with no dress no make up and no ring!"

It had appeared that the couple decided to make things official when Offset popped the question onstage last October. That, Cardi explained, was simply Offset being romantic.

"I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on one knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!" she wrote. "Well now since you lil nosey f**ks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock."

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

