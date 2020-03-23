Chloe Sevigny is sending prayers to those who need it amid a "distressing" new ban on partners in the delivery room.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, commented on New York-Presbyterian's new policy on her Instagram on Monday. The hospital announced new visitor policies earlier that day, banning pregnant women from having partners in the delivery room as a precaution against spreading coronavirus. New York has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States.

"#pregnantincoronatime 😬😱🤯 I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today’s news in NY was very distressing for all. #support #prayers," Sevigny wrote alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump. "Me shot by @williamstrobeck a couple weeks ago for my old pals @richardsonworld / @supremenewyork T."

New York-Presbyterian's new visitor policies went into effect on Monday; the new rules also ban all visitors for patients over the age of 18.

"At this time, no visitors including birthing partners and support persons are permitted for obstetric patients. We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our new mothers and children," reads a statement on New York Presbyterian's website.

The hospital will also test all women in labor for COVID-19 who are admitted to labor and delivery units, regardless of symptoms, CNN reports.

