Stassi Schroeder is focusing on her pregnancy. The Vanderpump Rules alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the sex of her soon-to-be bundle of joy amid her firing from the reality show.

Schroeder and her co-star Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules on June 9, after past racist actions against their former castmate Faith Stowers resurfaced. News of Schroeder's pregnancy broke just days later, on June 13.

"We're having a baby girl 💕," Schroder posted on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a photo of herself and fiancé Beau Clark celebrating their baby news. The couple was set to tie the knot in Italy this fall in a televised wedding for Vanderpump Rules. However, it seems Schroeder's firing and the coronavirus pandemic have likely altered those plans.

During an Instagram Live earlier this month, Stowers recalled how Schroeder and Doute racially targeted her in a 2018 incident.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos," she said. "They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me."

"This is, like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview," Stowers added, seemingly referencing Schroeder's past appearance on the B**ch Bible podcast.

Schroeder apologized for her actions in an Instagram post June 7; however, her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, was removed from all platforms amid the fallout. She was also dropped by her publicist and agent.

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Schroeder wrote in her apology. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person."

"What I did to Faith was wrong," Schroeder added, in part. "I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions -- to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

See more on Schroeder in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant With First Child

Stassi Schroeder's Podcast Taken Down After 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing

'Vanderpump Rules': Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Fired

'Vanderpump Rules': Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Fired Over Past Racist Actions This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery