President Donald Trump Grants Clemency to Inmate Following White House Meeting With Kim Kardashian

Looks like Kim Kardashian West's latest wish for positive change has come true.

The reality star revealed via Twitter on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old inmate who has been serving life without parole for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

"BEST NEWS EVER!!!!" Kardashian West wrote in a series of tweets, along with an article from Mic.com. "So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson."

"Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance," she continued. "I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition."

Johnson will be released from the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama, the article states, where she's spent the last 21 years behind bars on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine, attempted possession of cocaine and money laundering.

The news comes exactly one week after Kardashian West paid a visit to the White House to meet with the president and lobby for a pardon for Johnson. While on site in Washington, D.C., the mother of three also met with senior adviser Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform.

"I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon," Kardashian West tweeted following the meeting. "It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense."

"We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she -- and so many like her -- will get a second chance at life," she added.

Johnson previously thanked Kardashian West for advocating for her, in a letter that was shared to the Selfish author's Instagram Stories last week.

"Dear Ms. Kardashian, I am so humbled by what you are doing and have already done on my behalf. When I spoke with Attorney Shawn Holley and she disclosed the name of my benefactor, I had to take time to process and digest the news that you were the one she had been alluding to," she wrote. "There are no words strong enough to express my deep and heartfelt gratitude. Ms. Kardashian, you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope that this Life jacket I’m serving may one day be taken off."

