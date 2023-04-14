Presidential Swifties! President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama attended Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour stop in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday night and were spotted by eagle-eyed fans.

In one video, Biden is seen wearing a mask and getting into a black vehicle on his way to the show. Later, Obama and wife Michelle Obama were photographed taking in the performance from their box seats at Raymond James Stadium.

Thursday's concert marked Swift's first return to the stage after a brief tour hiatus and since news broke of her high profile split from Joe Alwyn.

🚨 Joe Biden just arrived to attend Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Tampa.#TampaTSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/CG2jsEIZPL — WILDEST DREAMS HAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) April 14, 2023

🚨 Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the "Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour" in

Tampa. #TampaTSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/k3VWVJ6VEN — WILDEST DREAMS HAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) April 14, 2023

The Eras Tour continues with two more Tampa shows on Friday and Saturday.

Swift enchanted fans with a few new updates to her wardrobe on Thursday, including a sparkling Elie Saab couture gown featuring petal-like embellishments during "Enchanted," a green two-piece for her Folklore era, and an orange fringe dress during her 1989 set.

🏟️| @taylorswift13's new 'Enchanted' dress is Eli Saab Couture 🤍💜



Great find @/folkloremadwomen! pic.twitter.com/yhnI9Zo7zj — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) April 14, 2023

🎵 | Taylor Swift is playing ‘the 1’ tonight in a new dress for the folklore era #TampaTSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/T2DTS6m19K — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) April 14, 2023

📸 | Taylor Swift is wearing a new orange outfit for the 1989 era tonight #TampaTSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/N7aTAu1FIZ — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) April 14, 2023

Swift had to shake off a small flub early in the show, when she mistakenly shouted out her opening act as Gracie Abrams when it was actually Gayle.

"Thirteen is a number that has defined all kinds of lucky things for me," Swift began before apologizing for the mix-up. "But tonight, it is actually also the exact number of brain cells that I have, because earlier, I told you that Gracie Abrams opened the show, that is not correct."

She continued, "That is absolutely not correct. Gayle opened the show and she was phenomenal. And I feel so awful."

Swift capped the apology off by singing the "abcdefu" performer's praises and promised to get her tour mates "lots of presents" to make up for the mistake.

🏟️| Earlier Taylor mixed up Gracie as being the opener instead of Gayle and ended up apologising before Champagne Problems - saying she only has 13 brain cells tonight which is fitting as it is the 13th lol#Taylorswiftpic.twitter.com/dZYLGu7o1J — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) April 14, 2023

Abrams will be opening for Swift, along with Beabadoobee, during the Friday and Saturday performances.

In addition to her many outfit changes, she also performed two surprise songs for the sold-out crowd -- "Speak Now" off her 2010 album by the same name, and "Treacherous" from 2012's Red.

On Saturday, ET exclusively reported that Swift and Alwyn, who were notorious for keeping their relationship private, called it quits a few weeks ago. A source told ET that the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic." ET also learned that "the relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows."

A source later told ET that the breakup was initiated by the pop star.

"Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now," the source said. "It was more of Taylor's decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren't completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy and quiet."

"She's very focused on touring and her career right now," the source added. "Taylor has nothing but respect for Joe and really loved and enjoyed all the time and memories she shared with him. They had a deep connection and she really appreciated that. She hopes they can be friendly in the future."

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Decision to Break Up (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Inside Taylor Swift's Epic Return to the Stage Since Joe Alwyn Split

What's Next for Joe Alwyn After Taylor Swift Breakup

John Mayer Makes Surprising Confession About His Song 'Paper Doll'

Why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Broke Up After Six Years

Related Gallery