After two years of becoming homebodies, we've finally taken stock of everything we need to improve our living space in 2022, and have found that we could actually use a few new home appliances. So, if you've also been surviving the pandemic with an older microwave or an outdated drip coffee maker, don't worry — these Presidents' Day appliance sales have been extended with incredible deals on all the latest appliances to help turn your smart home fantasies into a reality.

With spring and outdoor hosting season right around the corner, there's never been a better time to upgrade your appliances. Huge name brands like Keurig, KitchenAid and Cuisinart are now available at a discounted price. And the sales aren't limited to small items, either. Big ticket items like refrigerators and freezers have also been heavily marked down, too. In fact, there are still so many Presidents' Day appliance sales that we've put together a guide to help streamline your shopping.

The Best Presidents’ Day Appliance Sales

Best Buy's Appliance Sale boasts hundreds of marked down items for all your living spaces.

Bella Pro Series 8 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Best Buy Bella Pro Series 8 Qt. Digital Air Fryer The 8 qt. capacity of this air fryer lets you cook up to 6.5 lbs of food at a time, so you can get the same evenly cooked, crisp foods in large batches. Use any of the 9 preset functions to cook everything from fries to meats to veggies, all with just a push of a button, now for 45% off. $130 $70 Buy Now

The furniture giant is brimming with appliance sales right now. Save up to 70% off on over 16,000 items.

GE 36" Energy Star French Door Refrigerator Wayfair GE 36" Energy Star French Door Refrigerator At 27 cubic feet capacity, this refrigerator is easily the largest capacity in its line. Easily store bulk food items on any of the three shelves or inside its full-width deli drawer. The refrigerator also boasts an internal water dispenser, LED lighting and a factory installed ice making system. Get it now for 22% off. $2,660 $2,069 Buy Now

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor Wayfair Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor Save huge when you purchase this Cuisinart blender and food processor duo. Use any of the seven blending speeds to puree, mix, stir and more or add the work bowl to transform it into a food processor. You won't remember how you ever lived without this versatile appliance combo. $180 $73 Buy Now

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum Wayfair Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum Pet owners will love this Bissell vacuum, which can wash pet messes off of hardwood floors and area rugs alike. The specially engineered Multi-Surface Pet Formula scrubs dirt and debris into the Dirty Water Tank while the Pet Hair Strainer separates the debris to help reduce chances of clogs while disposing. Get your cleanest house yet for 27% off. $310 $227 Buy Now

Save up to $500 on over 1,900 appliances at Lowe’s like dishwashers, microwaves, and refrigerators until February 23.

Save big when you shop appliances at Amazon. No codes or coupons needed.

Instant Air Purifier Amazon Instant Air Purifier With COVID, cold air, and allergens all present this winter, our respiratory system has taken quite the beating. Make breathing easier with this air filter, which according to its manufacturer promises to remove 99.9% of viruses, bacteria and mold with its HEPA-13 filtration system. $130 $100 Buy Now

Save to 40% off Bath at Home Depot's biggest Bath Event of the year. Browse through new faucets, toilets, tubs and more.

Take up to 30% off huge ticket items like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers, as well as other assorted sales among all of Samsung's smart home appliances. Mix and match appliances to save up to an extra 10% when you bundle your purchases.

Samsung Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Samsung Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator This smart refrigerator is every techie's dream with its many features, including a built-in water pitcher that automatically refills, a flexible storage drawer with four different temperature settings, adjustable shelves and dividers, and the ability to control everything all from your phone with its easy wifi connect. Save $900 on it right now. $3,599 $2,599 Buy Now

