It's official: Prime Day 2020 is in its final hours.. The mega shopping event, held exclusively for Amazon Prime members, is usually held in July but, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day was postponed. The company shared that this Prime Day, there would be deals coming to over one million items across all different categories, on top brands such as Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Rachael Ray, Under Armour, Lucky Brand, Apple, Samsung, Nintendo, Levi's, Bose, Song, HP, Fitbit, Panasonic, Roborock, Toshiba, Sony, Coleman, Marvel, Ticwatch and more.

Prime Day 2020 started at midnight PST on Oct. 13. New this year is a deal where you can earn $10 for Prime Day by spending $10 with small businesses. Read more about Prime Day's support of small businesses, and explore participating companies by region and category, here. You can also get additional savings by adding a debit card to your Prime account and shopping via the Amazon app.

The sale extravaganza kicks off the year's biggest shopping season with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the subsequent winter holidays. Other retailers are already gearing up to compete. Notably, Walmart just launched its Amazon competitor, Walmart Plus, on Sept. 15.

Take up to 80% off a range of products like Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and apparel, Tory Burch handbags, Eddie Bauer coolers, Soludos shoes, Levi's jeans, Skechers sneakers, Kate Spade handbags, American Apparel clothing, Frye bags and boots, Superga sneakers, Ugg boots, Alo Yoga leggings, electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.

Check back for the latest news as ET Style lines up the best deals and deep discounts at Amazon Prime Day 2020.

When is Prime Day?

The annual two-day shopping event will start on Oct. 13 midnight PST and run until Oct. 14 midnight PST.

Who can shop Prime Day deals?

The sales event is open to all Prime members. If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership already, you can sign up here to become an Amazon Prime member. You can check out a list of "Just for Prime" Member deals here.

What types of Prime Day Deals can we expect?

Every year, the Prime Day sale is filled with discounts across a wide array of categories, including fashion, beauty, electronics, home and kitchen and from major brands such as Samsung, Toshiba, Cuisinart, Shark vacuums, Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Adidas, Under Armour, Nike, Honest Beauty, Revlon, Dyson, Apple and so many more. You can also save up to 50% on movies and other digital purchases and up to 40% on daily essentials by Amazon.

What about deals on Amazon devices?

Absolutely. The retailer will be offering discounts and deals on Amazon device products such as the Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo, Fire Tablets, Echo Smart Speaker and Kindle e-readers. Expect to shop various lightning deal and daily Prime Day deal offerings, too. See below for a daily comprehensive list of these.

What about other retailers? Tons of other stores will be running sales timed to Prime Day. Target has already announced “Target Deal Days,” Walmart has announced its “Big Save” event, and we expect many other major retailers will follow suit.

What is on sale now?

Starting Oct. 5 and leading up to Prime Day, Amazon Prime members can exclusively shop early deals on a variety of items. First, Amazon is encouraging Prime Members to support small business this year. Make a purchase of at least $10 from a small business from September 28 through October 12, and Amazon will afford you $10 to spend on Prime Day. Prime members can also score a $10 credit if they spend $10 at Whole Foods now through October 14, but you must remember to scan or enter your Prime code at checkout.

Below are some of the best Prime Day 2020 deals Entertainment Tonight has found that are still on sale during these last few hours and are ready to shop right now.

Smart Home

Smart TVs, Projectors and Streaming Devices

Headphones, Speakers and Cameras

Computers, Tablets and Phones

Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers

Face Masks

Kitchen

Home Improvement

Clothing

Shoes

Sunglasses

Handbags

Health

Beauty

Home

Kids

Gaming

Jewelry

Below, we've compiled our favorite fashion deals so far. The end of Prime Day is fast approaching now, so you'll find all the sales you won't want to miss just below, and keep this page bookmarked because we'll be bringing all the latest Prime Day deals straight here as soon as we find them and beyond the end of the Prime Day sale.

Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off

Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel

Alo Yoga

Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

American Apparel

American Tourister

Anne Klein Watches

Armani Exchange Menswear

Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing

Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%

Cole Haan Shoes

Coleman Outdoor Gear

Crocs

Cubcoats

Daily Ritual Apparel

Ecco Footwear

Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers

Frye Women's and Men's Bags

Herschel

J.Crew

Karl Lagerfeld Handbags

Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories

Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage

Keurig Coffee Makers

Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes

Levi's -- Save Up to 40%

Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More

Marc Jacobs

Marvel

Nautica Menswear

New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear

Original Penguin Menswear

Panasonic Electronics

Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More

Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

Rachael Ray

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Roborock Robot Vacuums

Samsonite Luggage

Shopbop: Save Up to 40%

Skechers

Soludos Footwear

Steve Madden Shoes

Superga Footwear

Swimwear Deals on Select Styles

TicWatch

Timex Men's Watches

Tommy Hilfiger

Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories

Tumi Luggage

Under Armour

Veja Sneakers

Vera Bradley Handbags

Vineyard Vines Menswear

Volcom

Women's Jewelry

Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off

