Prime Day 2020 Deals Still Available From Apple, Roku, Samsung, UGG, Adidas, Rebecca Minkoff & More

By ETonline Staff
LumiNola/Getty Images

Prime Day 2020 is officially over, but that doesn't mean all the deals are done. You can still score amazing discounts across categories extended from Amazon's biggest sale event. 

Continue to shop markdowns on shoesloungewearelectronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressesdesigner sunglassesactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwearmen's clothingjewelrytie dye pieces and so many more products.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale was filled with white-hot deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein UnderwearKate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera BradleyLevi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel and Tory Burch. If you're not already a Prime member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Prime Day deals still left to scoop up below. 

AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Apple
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Amazon
AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Apple

Score the Apple AirPods for 21% off for under $125. 

REGULARLY $159

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Save 40% on Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 30 bucks.

REGULARLY $49.99

55-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series
Samsung
Samsung 55-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series
Amazon
55-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series
Samsung

Part wall art, part television. Save over $400 on the innovative Samsung Frame Smart TV with built-in Alexa. Hurry, it's selling fast!

REGULARLY $1,499.99

Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag
Amazon
Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. This purse also comes in taupe and is 70% off, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $248

Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Amazon
Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas

The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $80

Express HD Streaming Media Player
Roku
Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player
Amazon
Express HD Streaming Media Player
Roku

Get 30% off the Roku Express to easily stream your fave shows from Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, HBO and more. 

REGULARLY $29.99

Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot
Amazon
Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG

A classic Ugg mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. 

REGULARLY $150

