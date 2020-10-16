Shopping

Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But These Amazon Devices Are Still on Sale

By ETonline Staff
Ring

Prime Day 2020 is over, but and we're still making a beeline for those deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! This is your chance to score deals on Amazon devices and bundles including the Ring Stick Up Cam, Fire tablets, Echo Dot and more. 

Now's the best time to shop and save on fashion, beauty and home items that are on sale on Amazon. Prime Day was filled with fantastic markdowns and many of them are still happening. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale. 

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts extended across categories from Prime Day, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices still on sale from Prime Day 2020 and even more discounts.

Smart Clock for Echo Flex
THIRDREALITY
THIRDREALITY Smart Clock for Echo Flex
Amazon Smart Clock for Echo Flex
Smart Clock for Echo Flex
THIRDREALITY

This clock is perfect to go with your Amazon Flex.

Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon

Work hard and play harder on this great tablet.

ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
ecobee
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
Amazon
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
ecobee

Reduce wasted energy and save money with the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat as it intelligently heats or cools your home when prices are low and balances the interior climate for comfort. 

REGULARLY $163.39

mesh WiFi Router
eero
Amazon eero mesh WiFi router
Amazon
mesh WiFi Router
eero

The eero mesh WiFi router provides fast WiFi to every corner of your home up to 1,500 sq. ft. 

Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Blink
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Amazon
Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Blink

Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set. 

Floodlight Camera
Ring
Ring Floodlight Camera
Amazon
Floodlight Camera
Ring

Monitor your home with the motion-activated Ring security cam with floodlights.

REGULARLY $249.99

Fire TV Recast
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Amazon
Fire TV Recast
Amazon

Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. 

Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Ring
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Ring

This bundle comes with the Ring Peephole camera and Echo Dot (3rd Generation). Talk to visitors via the Echo Dot and see who is at the door with the 1080p HD video doorbell, which can be installed over your door's peephole. 

REGULARLY $179.98

Echo Flex
Amazon
Amazon Echo Flex
Amazon
Echo Flex
Amazon

For under $10, score the Echo Flex -- a plug-in mini smart speaker with built-in Alexa. 

Echo Spot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Spot
Amazon
Echo Spot
Amazon

The Echo Spot will help you manage your life from morning to night. Voice control your smart home, ask Alexa to stream music, set alarms and make video calls via the compact 2.5" display. Buy two and save $110 off the original price with code ECHOSPOT2PK. Discount applied at checkout.

REGULARLY $129.99

Echo Auto
Amazon
Amazon Echo Auto
Amazon
Echo Auto
Amazon

Designed for the car, the Echo Auto can hear over music, air conditioning and road noise. Voice control while you're driving and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make calls and set reminders hands-free. 

Mini
Blink
Blink Mini
Amazon
Mini
Blink

This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. 

Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5
Amazon

This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. This Echo Show is on sale for 17% off. 

REGULARLY $89.99

Echo Studio
Amazon
Echo Studio
Amazon
Echo Studio
Amazon

Save 25% on the Echo Studio -- a smart speaker with powerful sound and voice-controlled built-in Alexa that can play music, read the news and answer questions. 

Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot
Ring
Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot
Amazon
Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot
Ring

This bundle comes with the all-new Ring Video Doorbell with and Echo Dot. See, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or computer via Ring's 1080p HD video. The 2020 update has improved motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy and crisper night vision.

REGULARLY $149.98

Ring Stick Up Cam
Amazon
Ring Stick Up Cam
Amazon
Ring Stick Up Cam
Amazon

Save $20 on the Ring Stick Up Cam, now just $79.99.

32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition
Insignia
32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition
Amazon
32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition
Insignia

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99, including the Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition for $109.99.

REGULARLY $169.99

Eero Mesh WiFi System
Amazon
Amazon eero mesh WiFi system
Amazon
Eero Mesh WiFi System
Amazon

Save $75 on the eero Mesh WiFi system, ditch your home router and score WiFi coverage for all your devices.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Save 40% on Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 30 bucks.

REGULARLY $49.99

Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon

Save $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, available in four colors. You can also save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, now just $74.99.

And don't miss these other deals on Amazon devices:

