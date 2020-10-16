Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But You Can Still Shop the Best Shoe Deals Starting at $13
Prime Day 2020 has come and gone -- but there are still so many deals on shoes! With the weather getting colder and the holiday season kicking off soon, it’s never too early to step up your shoe game.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon’s annual mega sale was pushed back to Oct. 13 and 14, meaning you have 48 hours to access major price cuts. Amazon Prime Day 2020 offered a huge selection to feed your shoe obsession and fill your holiday gift list from big brands such as Aldo, Keds, Soludos, Ecco, Jeffrey Campbell, APL, Dr. Martens and so many more.
Shoe lovers will find great Amazon deals on designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and cozy footwear to keep your feet warm during the winter months.
Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.
And shoes aren’t the only thing on sale. Amazon Prime Day launched bunch of discounts on tons of other items, including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more that we expect to carry on through the year.
Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event.
Because the sale is tailor-made for Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit!
See our picks below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts!
Shop the best shoe deals, along with more footwear deals from Shopbop's Amazon store.
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades.
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. These sandals are $124 off the retail price, while supplies last.
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.
These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color.
Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors.
Score 21% off this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out.
These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are linen and have a 2.75-inch braided jute platform.
These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics.
Step out and make a statement. These pink pumps by Jeffrey Campbell are 40% off, while supplies last.
These classy block heel shoes by Sam Edelman are 36% off for Amazon Prime Day, while supplies last.
A classic Ugg mini boot with a plush faux fur collar.
A wedge heel boot perfect to wear with leggings, jeans, or dresses this fall.
This Ugg waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache.
These blacks shoes are perfect for a night out.
Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This boot comes in three different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outwear style.
These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns.
Grab these Meghan Markle favorites while they're at this amazing price!
These ballet flats come in a variety of colors and you can dress them up or down.
Don't miss out on this huge discount on versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties.
An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers.
This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning.
Warm, plush, non-slip men’s loafer slippers lined with soft faux fur.
Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for warm weather.
Hurry! APL shoes are rarely on sale. Save $30 on this stylish and functional slip-on athletic sneaker.
A men's leather sandal by Rockport with cushioned footbed for everyday wear.
Chic and comfortable loafer flats by Aldo.
Looking for a classic white sneaker? This classic canvas Keds pair is a staple.
We love this lace-up leather men's sneaker from Ecco.
