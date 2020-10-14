Prime Day 2020: Men's Fashion Deals You'll Actually Want to Buy

Looking for great deals on men’s clothing? Amazon Prime Day is officially here with mega markdowns on a variety of fashion essentials for guys' fall and winter wardrobes.

The annual shopping event is offering discounts on men's clothing including jeans, slacks, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, fleece pullovers, dress shirts, suits, turtlenecks, winter coats, T-shirts, scarves, sweaters, gloves, hoodies and sweatshirts, undershirts, outerwear, boxers and sleepwear. Find deep discounts on pieces from Champion, Levi's, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Adidas, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Timberland, Wrangler and lots of others brands participating in Prime Day, which is running from Oct. 13-14 after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two-day sale gives early bird holiday shoppers access to price cuts more than a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Held exclusively for Prime Members, the mega sale also includes discounts on electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, furniture and bedding. Bargain hunters can find red hot sales from the likes of Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld and Tumi luggage, among other top brands.

Because Prime Members get access to the big sale, make sure that you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to get deals directly to your smart phone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial.

Below, check out the best deals in men’s clothing from Amazon Prime Day. And check back with ET Style for more great deals!

Sign up for more deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie Under Armour Amazon Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie Under Armour Under Armour’s ultra-soft fleece pullover hoodie is available in sizes small to 5X-large. $35.99 at Amazon

Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean Levi’s Amazon Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean Levi’s You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable jeans made with elastane for stretch. $41.70 at Amazon

Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans Levi's Amazon Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans Levi's He can never have too many pairs of these. $41 at Amazon

Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants Calvin Klein Amazon Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants Calvin Klein Hundreds of 5-star reviews on these cozy sweats don't lie. $32 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals - Fashion, Smart Home, TVs & More

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Fitness Trackers, Sneakers and Activewear Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to 40% on Lacoste

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Up to 30% Off Vineyard Vines for Men

The Best Bra Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Is Oct. 13-14 -- Shop Early Deals Now

Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime -- Everything You Need to Know

This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is $169 at the Amazon Fall Sale

$100s Off These Frye Handbags at the Amazon Fall Sale

This Kate Spade Handbag Is Over $100 Off at Amazon's Fall Sale

Target Deal Days vs. Amazon Prime Day: 2 Sales Events on the Same Day