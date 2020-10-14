Shopping

Prime Day 2020: Men's Fashion Deals You'll Actually Want to Buy

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Looking for great deals on men’s clothing? Amazon Prime Day is officially here with mega markdowns on a variety of fashion essentials for guys' fall and winter wardrobes.

The annual shopping event is offering discounts on men's clothing including jeans, slacks, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, fleece pullovers, dress shirts, suits, turtlenecks, winter coats, T-shirts, scarves, sweaters, gloves, hoodies and sweatshirts, undershirts, outerwear, boxers and sleepwear. Find deep discounts on pieces from Champion, Levi's, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Adidas, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Timberland, Wrangler and lots of others brands participating in Prime Day, which is running from Oct. 13-14 after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two-day sale gives early bird holiday shoppers access to price cuts more than a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Held exclusively for Prime Members, the mega sale also includes discounts on electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, furniture and bedding. Bargain hunters can find red hot sales from the likes of Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld and Tumi luggage, among other top brands.

Because Prime Members get access to the big sale, make sure that you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to get deals directly to your smart phone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. 

Below, check out the best deals in men’s clothing from Amazon Prime Day. And check back with ET Style for more great deals! 

Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Amazon
Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste

Scoop up this rare deal and stock up on a few colors. 

Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Under Armour
Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Under Armour

Under Armour’s ultra-soft fleece pullover hoodie is available in sizes small to 5X-large. 

Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Amazon
Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s

You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable jeans made with elastane for stretch.

Men’s Open-Bottom Sweatpants with Pockets, Amazon Exclusive
Starter
Starter Men’s Open-Bottom Sweatpants with Pockets Amazon Exclusive
Amazon
Men’s Open-Bottom Sweatpants with Pockets, Amazon Exclusive
Starter

Sold exclusively at Amazon, these open-bottom sweatpants feature soft fleece, an adjustable waistband, and jersey-lined pockets. 

Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Amazon
Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s

Levi’s classic 501 jeans never go out of style. 

Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Shoeslocker
shoeslocker Men Slippers Indoor Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Amazon
Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Shoeslocker

Warm, plush, non-slip men’s loafer slippers lined with soft faux fur. 

Eco-Drive Chandler Field Watch for Men, BM8180-03E
Citizen
Citizen Store Eco-Drive Chandler Field Watch for Men
Amazon
Eco-Drive Chandler Field Watch for Men, BM8180-03E
Citizen

Citizen’s light-powered, water-resistant watch features a stainless steel case, canvas strap, and an adjustable buckle closure.  

Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's

A timeless classic. 

Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Amazon
Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines

The perfect layer for crisp fall weather. 

Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon
Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's

He can never have too many pairs of these. 

Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Amazon
Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Calvin Klein

Hundreds of 5-star reviews on these cozy sweats don't lie. 

