Shopping

Prime Day 2020: Vera Bradley Handbags and More Up to 40% Off

By ETonline staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Vera Bradley bags
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Vera Bradley bags are on sale during Amazon Prime Day. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time. 

Amazon Prime Day is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles. 

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, UggsLacoste, Vineyard VinesVionic, Alo YogaCalvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon Prime Day 

3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Amazon
3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Vera Bradley

These Vera Bradley 3-Pack Face Mask are 100% Cotton and comes with a filter pocket.

REGULARLY $24

Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Amazon
Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley

This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric.

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley

A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday.

REGULARLY $80

Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Amazon
Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Vera Bradley

This Vera Bradley cosmetic case to use for home and travel.

REGULARLY $60

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 

REGULARLY $115

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley

This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. This bag comes in multiple colors and prints for everyone's personal style.

REGULARLY $100

27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley

Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase.

REGULARLY $328

See all the sale items on Amazon. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Fashion, Smart Home, TVs & Tablet Deals

The Best Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Handbags and Wallets

Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals You'll Actually Want to Buy

Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Designer Handbags at Amazon

Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes, Shoes and Accessories

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 55% on Luggage

Coach Sale: Get 50% Off Handbags, Wallets, Jewelry, Shoes and More

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins and More

Bloomingdale's Sale: Take 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

Jennifer Lopez Stars in Iconic Campaign for the Coach x Basquiat Line

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

Coach x Jennifer Lopez: Shop the New Collaboration Launched Today

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 85% Off Designer Clothes, Bags, Shoes & Watches

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Bags + Disney x Herschel Collab

43 Under-$50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals at the Amazon Sale

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 92% Off

The Best Designer Shoes - Coach, Rothy's, Tory Burch, Allsaints & More

The Best Fanny Packs -- Gucci, Coach x Basquiat, Burberry and More

 