Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need To Shop The Epic Amazon Event

Mark your calendars: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming. Whether you can't get enough shopping at Amazon or you like to wait for the online retailer's epic shopping event to stock up on everything you've been eyeing, ET Style is here to give you all the details you need to make sure you're prepped and ready to start filling your carts.

From the official Prime Day shopping dates to top picks from what will undoubtedly be a vast array of must-have products (with incredible Amazon Prime Day deals in tow), we'll be keeping a finger on the pulse of everything to know ahead of the event to keep you on top of it all. But just in case you can't wait until Prime Day to start shopping, we've also rounded up the best products from Amazon, from Mother's Day gifts and home decor to activewear, travel gear and luggage.

Scroll down to read up on everything we know about Amazon Prime Day 2021 so far, and be sure to keep checking back as we continue to update it with more information as it comes.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Perhaps you're asking yourself one question: When is Amazon Prime Day? It's understandable, seeing that the shopping site delayed its biggest event of the year to October last year, due to the pandemic. But in 2021, Amazon is returning to its regularly programmed Prime Day season, summer. While Amazon has yet to officially reveal the exact date (or dates) for the occasion, sites like Wirecutter and other outlets report that Prime Day 2021 will be in June, with a second shopping event in the fall (yeah, you and your bank accounts will want to build some stamina).

What will be available for Prime Day?

Like every Prime Day sale that's come before it, this year's event is sure to have anything and everything up for grabs. But if there were any specific products we'd advise to keep on your radar, it's Amazon products. Perhaps you've been keeping some Amazon devices (like a Kindle e-reader, a Fire TV Stick or an Amazon Echo speaker) in your cart over the past year. Well, now's your chance to finally get one for yourself -- and for a steep discount.

This is also the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Along with Amazon's expansive line of products, you'll be able to find everything you could need; electronics, home and kitchen gear, clothes, toys and so much more. And if you aren't sure where to start, don't worry—we'll be keeping you posted on all of the Prime deals we'll be bookmarking for ourselves.

Who can shop the Amazon Prime Day sale?

Anyone with an Amazon Prime membership can get in on Prime Day. But if you aren't already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (which can be used during the retailer's biggest event of the year). Let's face it, the deals are so good, you have no reason not to sign up for an account -- even if you're only using it for Prime Day.

Be sure to check back as ET Style updates this page with more details on Amazon Prime Day 2021 as we learn more.

