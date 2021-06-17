Prime Day 2021 Starts Monday: What You Need to Know

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2021 will begin on June 21 -- that's Monday and we're on deal alert! Whether your daily routine is shopping at Amazon for deep discounts, you're looking for a huge markdown on a particular item, or you're the type of shopper to wait for the big sales, ET Style has all the information you need to know about Amazon's epic shopping event.

From the official Prime Day event dates and times to top picks from what will undoubtedly be a vast array of must-have products (with incredible Amazon Prime Day discounts in tow), we'll be keeping a finger on the pulse of everything to know ahead of one of the biggest shopping days outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to keep you on top of it all.

Not sure about signing up for Prime? Now is the perfect time to test it out with Amazon's Prime Day free trial, and we've got more information on that below. But in case you can't wait until Prime Day to start shopping, we've also rounded up early deals on the best products from Amazon, from home decor to activewear, travel gear and luggage for a sneak peek.

Scroll down to read up on everything we know about Amazon Prime Day 2021, and be sure to keep checking back as we continue to update it with more information as it comes.

265 Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals: Shop Kate Spade, Fire Stick, Apple, CHI, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit, Echo & More

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Perhaps you're asking yourself one question: When is Amazon Prime Day? It's understandable, seeing that the shopping site delayed its biggest sales event of the year to October last year just ahead of the holiday shopping season due to the coronavirus pandemic. But this year, Amazon is returning to its regularly programmed annual Prime Day season, summer.

The behemoth online retailer announced on June 1 that Prime Day 2021 will kick off on Monday, June 21 at 12 a.m. PT and end on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. It's really happening... and soon!

The confirmation comes after sites like CBS News, Wirecutter, Bloomberg and other outlets reported that Prime Day 2021 would take place over two days in late June, with a second shopping event in the fall so you can shop for holiday gifts (yeah, you and your bank accounts will want to build some stamina).

What will be available for Prime Day?

We're still learning more about exactly what will be on sale for Prime Day 2021. Like every Prime Day sale that's come before it, this year's sale event is sure to have early Prime Day deals up for grabs for shoppers like it would during the holiday season -- like TV deals, laptop deals or a deal on an iPad, Macbook or Apple watch. But if there were any specific products we'd advise to keep on your radar to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals, it's Amazon products. Perhaps you've been keeping some Amazon devices (like an Amazon Kindle e-reader to go with a Kindle Unlimited subscription, a Ring Video Doorbell, a Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets or an Amazon Echo smart speaker) in your cart over the previous year. Well, now's your chance to finally get a one for yourself -- at a lightning deal. In the past, asking Alexa would've scored you exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals. This year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals at Amazon's huge day.

If last year's epic Summer Sale is any clue, we might see incredible fashion deals on women's clothing, men's clothing, shoes, designer handbags and so much more from brands like Levi's, Ray-Ban, and Amazon's own fashion brands.

This is also the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Along with Amazon's expansive line of products, Prime Day shoppers will be able to find everything they could need; laptop deals, home and kitchen gear, clothes, toys and so much more. And if you aren't sure where to start, don't worry—we'll be keeping you posted on all of the Prime deals we'll be bookmarking for ourselves.

Who can shop the Amazon Prime Day sale?

Anyone with an Amazon Prime membership can get in on Prime Day. But if you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial (which can be used during the retailer's biggest event of the year). Let's face it, the deals are so good, you don't have to wait until Black Friday and have no reason not to sign up for an account -- even if you're only using it for a Prime Day deal. For even more convenience, download the amazon app to get these amazon prime day deals straight to your phone.

Among the many benefits to having an Amazon Prime account -- including access to Prime Video, exclusive television shows and film and fast shipping -- you'll be able to shop Amazon's largest sale of the year. If you want a coupon or two, we've gathered some of the best coupons on Amazon. For convenience, download the amazon app to get these deals straight to your phone.

You can also expect other top retailers to release huge discounts around Amazon Prime Day as well including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and More! Be sure to check back as ET Style updates this page with more details on Amazon Prime Day 2021 as we learn more.

Shop early Prime Day deals now.

