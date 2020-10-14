Prime Day Deal: Ray-Ban Sunglasses Nearly 50% Off

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Right now at Amazon's Fall Sale, shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership can access a deep discount of up to 35% off on coveted Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Shop all of the Ray-Ban deals that are part of the Amazon Fall Sale. Be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime to access the 35% off discount.

Ahead, check out ET Style's picks from the Ray-Ban sale on Amazon.

Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban These sunglasses are a classic and a hit for everyone. REGULARLY $154 $124 at Amazon

Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban You'll look like you're living the summer life all the time wearing these sunglasses. REGULARLY $179 $143.20 at Amazon

Rectangular Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Rectangular Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray Ban Sunglasses are crafted with rectangular metal frames. These Ray Ban Sunglasses are 36% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $204 $129.95 at Amazon

Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray-Ban aviators are one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world. Ray-Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses are a timeless model and they are currently 25% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $204 $164 at Amazon

Justin Rectangular Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Justin Rectangular Sunglasses Ray-Ban Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style. ORIGINALLY $167 $147 at Amazon

Oval Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Oval Sunglasses Ray-Ban These Ray Ban Oval Sunglasses are iconic in this tortoise polarized brown print. These Ray Ban Sunglasses are 17% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $173 $139 at Amazon

Jackie Ohh Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Jackie Ohh Sunglasses Ray-Ban Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose. ORIGINALLY $189 $124 at Amazon

