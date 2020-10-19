Prime Day Ended Day Ago But Amazon Still Has Tons of Reusable Face Masks For Under $5
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is over, yet there are tons of deals still available. Amid all the deals on designer handbags and premium beauty items are markdowns on daily essentials like face masks. Considering we'll be wearing a face covering for a while, why not stock up now and save?
In case you've been offline for a minute, Amazon Prime Day took place this year from Oct. 13-14. Now's the best time to shop and save on fashionable, beauty and home items, as Prime Day is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
So far, we've seen major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Shop all face masks on sale post Prime Day and check out our picks below.
We were fans of these Levi's face masks when they launched, and still fans now that they're on sale for Prime Day.
Stock up on printed disposable masks for your kids on Amazon Prime Day.
Add some florals to your ever-growing face mask collection.
Save 20% on this five-pack of tie-dye face masks and two lanyard straps.
Save 37% on this set of two super cute kids' face masks with elastic ear straps.
Your purchase includes one cotton mask, four PM2.5 filters and two extra rubber O-shaped rings for your ears.
Keep it simple with these black three-layer cotton face masks, which come in a pack of six.
