Amazon Prime Day 2020 is over, but there are still plenty of discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Early bird holiday shoppers can find great deals with some help from Amazon's holiday dash.

From Zoom meetings to socially distanced shindigs, 2020 has been a year of adjusting to a new way of living. After being in quarantine for months, chances are you’ve been cooking more than usual, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing -- especially since Amazon has discounts on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances.

Whether you’re treating yourself or picking up a gift for someone else, Amazon has you covered. Amazon holiday dash serves up a ton of kitchen essentials, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, frying pans, bread pans, woks, sauce pans, grill pans, skillets, muffin pans, crock pots, knives, baking dishes, draining spoons, soup ladles, spatulas, griddles, mixing bowls, pressure cookers, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and waffle irons.

Plus, there are deals on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef.

Of course, Amazon offers more than just cookware. Early bird holiday shoppers and bargain hunters will find great sales on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, electronics, home decor items, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, kitchen supplies, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and more.

Also, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find deals on.

If you're shopping for something unique, you can also shop small businesses on Amazon, right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the holiday shopping fun. Another amazing bonus: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.

Ahead, check out our top picks of cookware and kitchen deals at Amazon!

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. This Instant Pot Duo is on sale for 21% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $99.95 $79 at Amazon

One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine Mr. Coffee Amazon One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine Mr. Coffee Save 100 bucks on this comprehensive Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which can make a variety of types and sizes of java. REGULARLY $359.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 Amazon The Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 appliance that serves as your microwave, convection oven, food warmer and air fryer. Its whole vibe is "preset it and forget it" -- the smart oven has 30+ built-in presets and is activated via voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5. The Prime Day price will be reflected at checkout. REGULARLY $339.98 $244.99 at Amazon

Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart Ultrean Amazon Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart Ultrean If you don't an air fryer yet, now's your chance to score a good one for nearly 40% off. It's available in four colors. REGULARLY $95.99 $59.49 at Amazon

Wine Decanter Le Chateau Amazon Wine Decanter Le Chateau Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal glass. It also makes a great gift for any wine lover in your life. REGULARLY $49.95 $36.50 at Amazon

Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron Cuisinart Amazon Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron Cuisinart What's better than a fluffy Belgian waffle? Double the fluffy Belgian waffles! This Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker waffle iron comes in a clean silver and will help you flip your way to a perfect breakfast. REGULARLY $185 $84.99 at Amazon

Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine Breville Amazon Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine Breville Breville's BES870XL Barista Express espresso machine is here for your pick-me-up! The coffee bean machine comes in brushed stainless steel and black sesame. REGULARLY $699.95 $599.95 at Amazon

