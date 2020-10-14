Shopping

Prime Day: Shop These Major Discounts on Designer Dresses

By ETonline Staff
Need a dress for the holiday season? Dress deals are here to save the day! Amazon Prime Day 2020 is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of designer dresses. 

Shop Prime Day 2020 for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new fall dresses or are already planning outfits with essential items for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Amazon Prime Day normally happens in July, but the event was pushed to Oct. 13-14, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now you can do your part to help the fashion industry drastically affected by mandated shutdowns and look good doing it! 

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals await at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards

Prime Day is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Prime Day event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

If you're looking for more than dresses, you're in luck. We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronicstravel geardesigner handbagssandalssneakersdesigner sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwearmen's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Shop designer dress deals at for Prime Day.

Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
4SI3NNA
4SI3NNA Women's Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon
Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
4SI3NNA

Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress.

REGULARLY $80.54

Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Nautica
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Amazon
Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Nautica
Get ready for next spring -- or tennis practice -- with this adorably sporty Nautica polo dress.
REGULARLY $69.50

Como Dress
Black Halo
Black Halo Women's Como Dress
Amazon
Como Dress
Black Halo

You can never have too many flattering black dresses in your fall and winter wardrobes.

REGULARLY $325

Darby Mini Dress
Black Halo
Black Halo Women's Darby Mini Dress
Amazon
Darby Mini Dress
Black Halo

Show some shoulder and a lot of sparkle in this party-perfect LBD.

REGULARLY $375

Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown
Dress the Population
Dress the Population Women's Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown
Amazon
Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown
Dress the Population

This is a simply stunning gown, no matter which of the 14 available colors you choose.

REGULARLY $319

Reeder Dress
Black Halo
Black Halo Women's Reeder Dress
Amazon
Reeder Dress
Black Halo

Stand out in this ice-skater-chic velvet dress, on super sale right now.

REGULARLY $345

Emerie Cutout Dress
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Women's Emerie Cutout Dress
Amazon
Emerie Cutout Dress
For Love & Lemons

A Long Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress for the right occasion.

REGULARLY $268

Textured Clip Dot Dress
Donna Morgan
Donna Morgan Women's Textured Clip Dot Dress
Amazon
Textured Clip Dot Dress
Donna Morgan

This lightweight midi dress is a precious fall must have.

REGULARLY $158

Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Amazon
Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Sam Edelman

Pair this Sam Edelman Embroidered Floral Dress with booties for the perfect fall look.

REGULARLY $158

Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress
WAYF
WAYF Women's Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress
Amazon
Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress
WAYF

This WAYF Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress is 50% off, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $89

Raven Ruched Mini Dress
re:named
re:named Women's Raven Ruched Mini Dress
Amazon
Raven Ruched Mini Dress
re:named

A fun and flirty floral dress that looks great with sneakers or heels.

REGULARLY $57

Jacquard Midi Dress
Adrianna Papell
Jacquard Midi Dress
Amazon
Jacquard Midi Dress
Adrianna Papell

Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress at a great deal at under $100. This dress comes in three colors: blue, pink and teal.

REGULARLY $279

Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Donna Morgan
Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Amazon
Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Donna Morgan

This Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress comes in many plus sizes up to 24. 

REGULARLY $138

Wistful Midi Dress
Keepsake
Keepsake Women's Wistful Midi Dress
Amazon
Wistful Midi Dress
Keepsake

The Keepsake Wistful Midi Dress is a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe, now 40% off for Prime Day.

ORIGINALLY $200

Sweetie Slip Dress
Young Fabulous & Broke
Young Fabulous & Broke Women's Sweetie Slip Dress
Amazon
Sweetie Slip Dress
Young Fabulous & Broke

This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend.

She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Free People
She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Amazon
She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Free People

This Free People V-neck maxi dress has cap sleeves and comes in six fun colors.

Paradise Printed Maxi
Free People
Paradise Printed Maxi
Amazon
Paradise Printed Maxi
Free People

This festive floral dress has a V-neckline and a center slit in the front.

Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte
Marchesa Notte Women's Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte

The Marchesa Notte Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress is a showstopper for under $100.

