Prime Day: Shop These Major Discounts on Designer Dresses
Need a dress for the holiday season? Dress deals are here to save the day! Amazon Prime Day 2020 is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of designer dresses.
Shop Prime Day 2020 for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new fall dresses or are already planning outfits with essential items for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.
Amazon Prime Day normally happens in July, but the event was pushed to Oct. 13-14, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now you can do your part to help the fashion industry drastically affected by mandated shutdowns and look good doing it!
Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals await at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.
Prime Day is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Prime Day event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
If you're looking for more than dresses, you're in luck. We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, de
Shop designer dress deals at for Prime Day.
Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress.
You can never have too many flattering black dresses in your fall and winter wardrobes.
Show some shoulder and a lot of sparkle in this party-perfect LBD.
This is a simply stunning gown, no matter which of the 14 available colors you choose.
Stand out in this ice-skater-chic velvet dress, on super sale right now.
A Long Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress for the right occasion.
This lightweight midi dress is a precious fall must have.
Pair this Sam Edelman Embroidered Floral Dress with booties for the perfect fall look.
This WAYF Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress is 50% off, while supplies last.
A fun and flirty floral dress that looks great with sneakers or heels.
Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress at a great deal at under $100. This dress comes in three colors: blue, pink and teal.
This Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress comes in many plus sizes up to 24.
The Keepsake Wistful Midi Dress is a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe, now 40% off for Prime Day.
This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend.
This Free People V-neck maxi dress has cap sleeves and comes in six fun colors.
This festive floral dress has a V-neckline and a center slit in the front.
The Marchesa Notte Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress is a showstopper for under $100.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals - Fashion, TVs, Smart Home & More
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Kids and Baby Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Here's How to Get a $10 Amazon Credit
Prime Day 2020: Best Deals on Cozy Loungewear
Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances
Amazon Prime Day 2020: The Best Alo Yoga Deals
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Dior, Kate Spade, TOMS & More
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Rebecca Minkoff Purses & More
Goop Sale: Enjoy Up to 88% Off Sale Items
Nordstrom Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and Watches
Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More
Nordstrom Sale: Save Over $100 on Gucci Sunglasses
Intermix Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Your Favorite Designers
Alice + Olivia Sale: Take 30% Off All Dresses
Madewell Sale: Save Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes
Everlane: The Best Dresses, Jeans, Tees and More