Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is already feeling so much love from his royal family!

A source tells ET that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn received a visit from his grandfather, Prince Charles, in Windsor on Thursday.

The visit comes just two days after Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped by Meghan and Harry's Frogmore Cottage home to meet the precious bundle of joy. Harry's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, have also already met the baby, as has Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced baby Archie to the world in a photocall on May 8, two days after Meghan gave birth. The couple has yet to release a full portrait of their son's face, but on Mother's Day in the U.S., the Sussex Royal Instagram page shared this cute snap to hold us over:

An additional source tells ET that welcoming their first child together has been an "absolutely lovely time for the couple."

"It’s been such a magical time for Meghan and Harry," the source adds. "They are so incredibly happy."

Hear more on the proud parents in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry 'Can’t Imagine' Life Without Baby Archie, 'Absolutely Adores' Meghan Markle's Mom

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Week as Parents

Meghan Markle Shares New Precious Photo of Baby Archie for Mother's Day

Related Gallery