Prince Harry and Ex Chelsy Davy Shared Tearful Phone Call Before Royal Wedding: Report

Prince Harry reportedly shared an emotional phone call with his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, before tying the knot with Meghan Markle.

The 33-year-old royal's exes, Davy and Cressida Bonas, both got invites to the affair at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Saturday, but were left off the guest list for the couple's exclusive evening reception, Vanity Fair reports.

In fact, the outlet reports that Harry said his goodbyes to Davy over the phone before the royal wedding. "It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on," a source told Vanity Fair. "Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.”

Harry and Meghan made their first official appearance as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday, as they attended Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party at Buckingham Palace.

While the couple postponed their honeymoon, royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that the couple is expected to jet off on the getaway soon, with Africa being a major frontrunner.

"One of the places they're looking at is a lodge that is so remote that it requires an off-land Land Rover to get there [and] a satellite phone because there are no connections,” Nicholl said. “You have to take a supply of food and water with you because you're right in the middle of nowhere and if you break down without supplies, you're in trouble. That gives you some indication of how remote this place is.”

Find out more on how the pair will spend their first weeks as husband and wife in the video below.

