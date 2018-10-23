Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently on their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and, most recently, Fiji, where they found a touching way to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, whether they meant to or not.

On Monday night, the prince and his pregnant wife strolled out onto the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva City to wave to the thousands that had gathered outside just to catch a glimpse of them. This was precisely the same spot where Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, waved to locals 65 years ago!

The Queen was in town to attend a ball honoring the monarch on her coronation tour in Dec. of 1953. Like the brand-new images, the Queen can clearly be seen waving from the very same balcony alongside her husband.

This is just the latest way the Duchess of Sussex has honored the Queen. When they first arrived in Fiji, Markle wore diamond-and-pearl earrings given to her by Her Majesty. She also wore a tennis bracelet she received from Prince Charles, Harry’s father.

Earlier in the tour, the 37-year-old former actress missed an event in order to “pace” herself with such a busy schedule and a baby on the way, according to MailOnline.

However, she has since been by Harry’s side for nearly all the festivities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the night for thousands of Fijians as they waved from the balcony of the historic Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva City. #Fiji#FijiNewspic.twitter.com/XXgQYMhkpL — Fijian Government (@FijianGovt) October 23, 2018

