Prince Harry made a solo stop during a fourth day of events as part of his and wife Meghan Markle's royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

The Duke of Sussex, along with the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, and several representatives of the Invictus Games, made the impressive Sydney Harbour Bridge climb, reaching the 440-foot summit. Once at the top, they flew the Invictus Games flag ahead of Saturday’s opening ceremony.

Harry, 34, posed with the group at the top of the climb, but was not joined by his pregnant wife for the excursion.

Coincidentally, Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, who just gave birth this week, made the climb with her husband, James Matthews, back in May 2017 while on her honeymoon.

Though she didn’t participate in the climb, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex still got her fitness on while abroad. During a visit with OneWave on Bondi Beach, she told the group that she had gotten up at 4:30 a.m. to do some yoga to help with her jet lag and pregnancy exhaustion.

This weekend, the couple will be in the middle of the Invictus Games fun as the annual event kicks off on Saturday with an opening ceremony.

