A royal's work is never done!

Just three days after Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, gave birth to their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke of Sussex jetted off to the Netherlands.

The new dad -- who was casually dressed in a suit jacket, navy slacks and a white button-down shirt -- couldn't stop smiling as he arrived to Sportcampus Zuiderpark in The Hague on Thursday as part of a program of events to mark the official launch of the 2020 Invictus Games, which is a sporting event where wounded veterans compete. Harry is there to visit with potential competitors and their families, and appeared rather giddy in photos.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The official visit comes just a day after Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, introduced their little one to the world during a photo call and brief interview at Windsor Castle.

The Duke called his few days of parenthood "amazing," gushing, "We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

"His looks are changing every single day," Harry noted before jokingly adding, "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful."

Here's more with the proud papa:

