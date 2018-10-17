Prince Harry has some pretty loyal fans.

Upon arriving to Melbourne and greeting the crowd on day three of his and Meghan Markle's royal tour in Australia, the Duke of Sussex made one person in particular very happy: a 19-year-old teen named India Brown who had waited all day to see her favorite royal.

As he and the pregnant Duchess of Sussex said hello to people, Harry spotted Brown's sign that read, "Been here since 4 a.m., loved you since I was 8," and went over and hugged her. The teen then began crying tears of joy, shocked and overwhelmed after getting embraced by Harry.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

After the warm welcome, Harry and Meghan attended the This Girl Can campaign event at Government House. They also took a trip to Mission Australia social enterprise restaurant, Charcoal Lane, where they learned about traditional native Australian ingredients.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

The royal couple is currently on a two-week tour in Australia. Earlier this week, the pair announced that they are expecting their first child together. During one of his first events, Harry couldn't help but gush about soon becoming a father.

Hear what he said in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Touch Down in Melbourne on Day 3 of Royal Tour

Meghan Markle Practices Parenting Skills With 5-Year-Old Boy in Awe of Prince Harry's Beard

Watch Prince Harry Bashfully Discuss Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy in Sweet Speech

Related Gallery