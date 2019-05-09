The royal fab four are teaming up for an important cause.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton just announced that they're launching Shout, a new text messaging helpline in England that supports people dealing with a mental health crisis. The helpline, which connects those in need to trained volunteers, is free and will be open 24 hours a day. The press release notes that the text message service is especially meant to help younger people, for whom texting is often the preferred means of communication.

Shout already has 1,000 volunteers trained to help people experiencing a mental health crisis, and the goal is to have 4,000 by the end of the year.



"We are incredibly excited to be launching this service, knowing it has the potential to reach thousands of vulnerable people every day," Harry, Meghan, Will and Kate said in a joint statement. "Over the last few months Shout has started working quietly behind the scenes. We have all been able to see the service working up close and are so excited for its future."

"At the heart of this service will be an incredible national volunteer community, one which needs to grow to allow us to support more people in crisis," the statement continues. "We hope that many more of you will join us and be part of something very special."

The launch of Shout is a part of the royals' Heads Together campaign initiative to help shoot down the stigmas surrounding mental health awareness and treatment. Shout is supported by The Royal Foundation, the main royal charity set up for the four to carry out their philanthropic work, which Meghan officially joined last June.

The fab four have worked continuously to encourage more conversations about mental health. On Wednesday, 36-year-old Will and 37-year-old Kate visited Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base in North Wales, where they had a discussion about mental health while meeting individuals and organizations who are encouraging people to look after their communities and protect the natural environment. And last month, Harry announced that he and Oprah Winfrey will be co-creators and executive producers on an upcoming mental health documentary series for Apple.

"I truly believe that good mental health -- mental fitness -- is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self," Harry said in a statement about the upcoming collaboration with Oprah. "It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive -- sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Harry and 37-year-old Meghan introduced their newborn son -- and revealed his name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor -- to the world on Wednesday. Watch the video below for more.

