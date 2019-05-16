Prince Harry has received an apology and damages from a photo agency that snapped images of his and Meghan Markle's former country retreat.

According to a statement made in a High Court hearing on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex "acknowledges and welcomes the formal apology" from Limited and Splash News & Picture Agency LLC (collectively "Splash").

"The syndication and publication of the photographs very seriously undermined the safety and security of The Duke and the home to the extent that they are no longer able to live at the property," the statement continues.

Harry's lawyers claimed in court documents that the paparazzi from the agency used a helicopter to take photographs and videos showing the inside of his home in the Cotswolds, which were later sold and published in national media. His lawyers argued that the actions taken were a misuse of private information and an invasion of the royal's privacy. This was the home where Harry and Meghan often stayed in addition to Kensington Palace, where they resided prior to their recent move to Frogmore Cottage.

A spokeswoman for Prince Harry said: “The Duke of Sussex was awarded a significant sum towards damages and legal fees, which will be put towards a donation to charity and covering the Duke’s legal costs.”

Splash took full responsibility for their actions in court on Thursday, which they called an "error of judgement" that will not be repeated.

"We apologize to the Duke and Duchess (of Sussex) for the distress we have caused," the agency said in a statement.

