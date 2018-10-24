Prince Harry is taking note of all the fan predictions about the gender of his royal baby with Meghan Markle.

During day nine of their royal tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the University of the South Pacific in Fiji. While there, a male student congratulated Harry on the exciting news and told him he thinks Meghan is pregnant with a boy.

Harry replied, telling the fan, "Everyone else is predicting it's going to be a girl!"

And it sounds like Harry not-so-secretly has his fingers crossed for a girl, too.

Over the weekend, while the duke was making a solo appearance in Sydney, Australia, a woman called out to him, "I hope it's a girl!" Then, after a moment's hesitation, Harry replied, "So do I."

Regardless, Meghan and Harry's future child will undoubtedly be showered with love. As we saw last week, the parents-to-be got plenty of parenting practice while meeting dozens of young children Down Under. The two appeared as happy as ever while greeting them with hugs, smiles and even breaking royal protocol to allow a few selfies.

Hear more on the royals in the video below.

