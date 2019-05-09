Prince Harry has family on his mind.

Just days after welcoming his first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with wife Meghan Markle, Harry jetted off to The Hague, Netherlands, for a presentation for the 2020 Invictus Games. The new father, who is a royal patron of the competition, couldn't help but reflect on parenthood -- and missing his own mother -- while speaking with those at the event.

According to multiple sources, Dennis van der Stroon told reporters that Harry was open about how the death of his mother, Princess Diana, has affected him. She died in a car crash in 1997; she was 36.

"He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother," van der Stroon said.

The 34-year-old royal also "talked about how having a small child was his new focus and new goal," according to van der Stroon, who added that Harry "said he was just amazed by the miracles in the world, and how his child has made a lot of people happy."

"He also told me he's really happy that his son is so far very quiet" he shared.

JJ Chalmers, a former Royal Marine, Invictus Games medalist and friend of Harry's, said the royal described fatherhood as "amazing" but "hard work." "He said that [Archie] slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do...and then he woke up," he said.

"I see the guy with a buzzing smile on his face still," Chalmers continued. "Like any father he lights up even more when he speaks about his son and how proud he is of his wife and what she's doing right now in his absence."

During his outing on Thursday, Harry wore a jacket which was embroidered with "Invictus Family," and underneath it, it adorably read, "Daddy." Together, the letters highlighted in yellow read, "I am Daddy."

See more on Harry and Meghan's new baby in the video below.

