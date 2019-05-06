Prince Harry is a proud dad!

Following the news that Meghan Markle safely delivered a baby boy, Harry spoke to reporters to praise his wife and gush about his newborn.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this early morning," he said. "A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined."

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he continued. "But, we're both absolutely thrilled. And so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Harry said the couple is "still thinking" about a name and promised reporters that they'll be introduced to the baby in a couple of days.

"The baby's a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he said of a name. "For us, I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days times as planned, as a family. To be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."

Harry ended his sweet remarks by once again praising Meghan and saying their baby boy is "to die for."

"I haven't been in many births. This is definitely my first birth," he quipped. "But it was amazing. Absolutely incredible. And, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And, as every father and parent would ever say, your baby's absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I'm just over the moon."

The Duke of Sussex announces his wife has given birth to a baby boy.



Follow the latest on the #royalbaby here: https://t.co/8KSPsa3ufSpic.twitter.com/xE4qo9Ct3v — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2019

Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan was in labor, Harry and Meghan's Instagram account revealed that the littlest royal, a boy weighing 7lbs. 3oz, was safely delivered.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," Sussex Royal's message read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

This marks the first child for both 37-year-old Meghan and 34-year-old Harry. The couple has been married since May 2018, and Kensington Palace announced Meghan was pregnant last October and shared she was due in the spring.

Last November, a source told ET that the couple plans to give their kids "as normal an upbringing as possible."

“Meghan and Harry, who want to use their platform and profile to further their humanitarian and charitable interests, want to pass on those same values to their children," the source said. "They plan to spend a considerable amount of time in their Cotswold home and [Meghan's mom] Doria will have a prominent role in their family as the children’s grandmother."

“[Harry and Meghan's] children are expected to one day have regular jobs, and will be raised to appreciate the differences in society," the source continued. "They will have a healthy respect for boundaries like other children," the source added. "They will have chores at home and be brought up with respect."

Watch the video below for more on Baby Sussex.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Gives Birth to a Baby Boy With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Is in Labor: Royal Baby Is on the Way!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoying 'Love-Filled Time' as They Await Baby Sussex's Arrival

Related Gallery