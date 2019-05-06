Royal duties call!

A royal source tells ET that Prince Harry is still expected to travel to The Hague in the Netherlands on Thursday for the Invictus launch, after he and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday.

The source adds that Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, is at Frogmore with her daughter, and other friends are on their way to visit the new mom. A second source also says that Meghan was about a week overdue.

Last week, the Royal Communications Office announced that the Duke of Sussex would be traveling to the Netherlands on May 8 and 9 to officially launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020. Had Baby Sussex not been born yet, Harry would have canceled the trip, a source told ET last week.

Meghan and Harry's bundle of joy arrived Monday morning. The pair has yet to announce his name. However, the proud dad couldn't have looked happier as he addressed reporters following his son's birth.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this early morning," he said. "A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined."

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he continued. "But, we're both absolutely thrilled. And so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Harry said the couple is "still thinking" about a name and promised reporters that they'll be introduced to the baby in a couple of days.

"The baby's a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he said of a name. "For us, I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned, as a family. To be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."

For more on the baby's birth, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Newborn: Everything We Know (So Far) About Baby Sussex!

Prince Harry Speaks Out on Royal Baby Boy, Says He and Meghan Markle Have Yet to Pick Out a Name

Meghan Markle Gives Birth to a Baby Boy With Prince Harry

Related Gallery