Prince Harry Toasts With Water to Support Pregnant Meghan Markle in Sweetest Gesture Yet
Prince Harry is first and foremost a doting husband.
The 34-year-old royal is currently in Fiji on the latest stop of his first official royal tour with wife Meghan Markle, and on Tuesday, they attended a black-tie reception hosted by the Fijian prime minister Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel. According to multiple reports, during a toast to the couple, Harry pointedly skipped the alcohol and opted to toast with water, seemingly in solidarity with Meghan, who's currently pregnant with their first child together.
Cue the "Awwwws ...."
Naturally, social media couldn't handle all the sweetness.
Meghan, 37, looked especially stunning at the event on Tuesday in a Safiyaa floor-length azure blue gown, her baby bump becoming more and more visible. Meanwhile, Harry looked dapper as usual in a black suit, and also wore his military medals for the occasion.
Harry and Meghan will be spending the rest of the week in Fiji and Tonga. Despite the news that the duchess is cutting back on some of the official events in light of her pregnancy, she is still visiting both countries, despite an official warning of Zika virus.
For the latest on the royal tour, watch the video below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Amy Schumer Continues to Troll Meghan Markle and How Differently They're Handling Pregnancy
Meghan Markle Showcases Most Prominent Baby Bump Yet in Cape Gown at Fiji State Dinner: Pics
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Visit Fiji on Day 8 of Royal Tour