Prince Harry is first and foremost a doting husband.

The 34-year-old royal is currently in Fiji on the latest stop of his first official royal tour with wife Meghan Markle, and on Tuesday, they attended a black-tie reception hosted by the Fijian prime minister Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel. According to multiple reports, during a toast to the couple, Harry pointedly skipped the alcohol and opted to toast with water, seemingly in solidarity with Meghan, who's currently pregnant with their first child together.

Cue the "Awwwws ...."

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Naturally, social media couldn't handle all the sweetness.

Nice Good Job Harry Supporting Meg During her pregnancy 😍😍🤗💙💕 — SuitablyforSussex (@suitablyforsus1) October 23, 2018

Both pregnant, lol. What a supportive husband. — Hannah R. (@hannahlaylah) October 23, 2018

Prince Harry's been toasting with water so pregnant Meghan doesn't feel left out of the champagne toast! 😍😍😍 What a guy?!? Naomi x pic.twitter.com/iP30Gh3LMG — Gem Radio 📻🎶 (@PlayGemRadio) October 23, 2018

Meghan, 37, looked especially stunning at the event on Tuesday in a Safiyaa floor-length azure blue gown, her baby bump becoming more and more visible. Meanwhile, Harry looked dapper as usual in a black suit, and also wore his military medals for the occasion.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Harry and Meghan will be spending the rest of the week in Fiji and Tonga. Despite the news that the duchess is cutting back on some of the official events in light of her pregnancy, she is still visiting both countries, despite an official warning of Zika virus.

