Prince Harry is relishing being a new dad.

The 34-year-old royal returned to work for a cause close to his heart on Thursday after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed their son, Archie, on May 6. Harry attended the launch of this year's Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands -- the annual sporting event he founded in 2014, in which wounded veterans compete -- but made it clear he was still thinking about his newborn son. Harry wore a jacket during a bike ride which was embroidered with "Invictus Family," and underneath it, it adorably read, "Daddy." Together, the letters highlighted in yellow read, "I am Daddy."

Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage

Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage

Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage

Harry was also gifted with presents for his son, including an Invictus Games onesie from Princess Margriet of the Netherlands, and a plush toy from a competitor in the games and his family.

Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Harry and 37-year-old Meghan introduced their son to the world and also revealed his name -- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy," Harry said, who carried the baby as he spoke to a few reporters.

"His looks are changing every single day," he also noted, before joking, "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful."

Watch the sweet moment below:

