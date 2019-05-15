Prince Jackson Launches New YouTube Show With Brother Blanket

Prince Jackson and his brother, Blanket Jackson, have launched a new venture!

The late Michael Jackson's 22-year-old son took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and his younger brother, along with cousin Taj Jackson, created a YouTube show where they would review movies.

"We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel. Right now you can go see our first ever video on my YouTube channel (link in bio) we know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show." Prince, 22, wrote. "As usual all input is welcome here or in the YouTube comments. Expect more to come y’all ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼🎞📽 #avengersendgame."

The first video reviews Avengers: Endgameand also features special guest James Sutherland. Blanket, however, is credited as Bigi Jackson in the video's description.

For many, this is the first time that people have heard and seen much of the late singer's youngest child, who remains out of the spotlight compared to Prince and Paris Jackson.

On Saturday, Prince graduated from Loyola Marymount University, sharing photos from his graduation and his family -- including Blanket -- who attended the ceremony.

"Yesterday I graduated from @loyolamarymount Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship. I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it. I wish I could thank everyone that helped me make it to the end but I can’t and unfortunately they’re not all pictured here," he wrote. "But the biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit."

"Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline," he continued. "I’m thankful for LMUs education of a whole person and the implementation of Jesuit values because I believe they inspire graduates like me to continue to change the world for the better."

Just last month, Prince also shared another rare photo of himself and his little brother at a group outing to see the finale Avengers film.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Jackson Admits Fans Dressing Up Like His Dad Michael Can Be 'a Little Shocking' (Exclusive)

Prince Jackson Reacts to Grandfather Joe Jackson's Death

Prince Jackson Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend

Related Gallery