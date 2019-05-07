He’s been laying low since retiring from public duties in 2017, but a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Prince Philip attended an event near the new parents’ home, prompting speculation he might have visited his new great-grandson.

The 97-year-old royal joined Queen Elizabeth at an Order of Merit service at Windsor Castle, which is only a few minutes drive to Harry and Meghan’s home at Frogmore Cottage -- where the baby was born according to an ET source.

The young royals announced they had welcomed a baby boy weighing 7lbs. 3oz on Monday.

The Queen and Prince Philip shared how “delighted” they were at the news shortly after in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Harry’s big brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, also shared their joy at the arrival of their new nephew, while talking to reporters at an event in London, England, on Tuesday.

The couple, who have three children, noted they were looking forward to visiting the newborn soon.

"We're absolutely thrilled. Absolutely thrilled," William gushed while Kate stood smiling by his side. "And [we are] looking forward to seeing him in the next few days when he's quietened down."

"I'm very pleased to welcome my own brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting," William humorously added.

See the latest on Baby Sussex below.

