Prince William is proud to welcome his brother to fatherhood!

On Tuesday, William addressed reporters at the launch of the King's Cup Regatta in Greenwich, London -- which he attended with his wife, Kate Middleton -- and gushed about meeting his nephew soon. William's brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed their baby boy on Monday.

"We're absolutely thrilled. Absolutely thrilled," William gushed while Kate stood smiling by his side. "And [we are] looking forward to seeing him in the next few days when he's quietened down."

William also hilariously teased his little brother, saying, "I'm very pleased to welcome my own brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

According to a royal reporter, Kate chimed in with her own well wishes for the new parents.

"It's such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having their birthdays, it's such a great time of year to have a baby," she said of her two youngest children, who recently celebrated their first and fourth birthdays, respectively. "As William said, we look forward to meeting him and finding out what his name is going to be."

Adds Kate (at the launch of #KingsCupRegatta): "It's such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having their birthdays, it's such a great time of year to have a baby. As William said, we look forward to meeting him and finding out what his name is going to be." pic.twitter.com/vWK4SIQpD3 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 7, 2019

This isn't the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have offered their support to their Sussex counterparts! Following Baby Sussex's birth on Monday, Kensington Palace reposted Sussex Royal's birth announcement alongside a sweet message.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family," the caption read.

Following the announcement of the birth, Harry spoke to reporters and gushed about his wife and newborn.

"It's been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he said. "But we're both absolutely thrilled. And so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Watch the video below for more on Baby Sussex.

