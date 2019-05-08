Prince William and Kate Middleton continued their royal schedule on Wednesday as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their newborn baby to the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base during a visit to North Wales, both appearing in good spirits and smiling as they met with different families. According to Kensington Palace, the couple is meeting individuals and organizations who are encouraging people to look after their communities and protect the natural environment, starting with a visit to Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue. They also had a discussion about mental health while there.

Kate, 37, looked perfectly put together as always, donning a red Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini blazer, black skinny jeans and boots, and putting her hair up in a ponytail. Meanwhile, 36-year-old Will also looked sharp in a gray suit and a green sweater.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

During 34-year-old Harry and 37-year-old Meghan's first public appearance with their son on Wednesday, the couple said Will has already met his new nephew, and implied that Queen Elizabeth was next. A source also tells ET that the Queen is expected to meet her new great-grandchild today.

"You are about to see two special people in a minute, the Queen and the Duke," Harry said.

"Yes, we just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by, it was so nice, it’ll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family," Meghan added. "And my mom is with us as well. So, it’s been a really good go."

Harry then noted of Queen Elizabeth, "Another great-grandchild!"

On Tuesday, at the launch of the King's Cup Regatta in Greenwich, London, Will said he and Kate were "absolutely thrilled" about Harry and Meghan's new bundle of joy finally arriving, but had yet to meet him.

"We're absolutely thrilled. Absolutely thrilled," William said while Kate stood smiling by his side. "And [we are] looking forward to seeing him in the next few days when he's quietened down."

"I'm very pleased to welcome my own brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting," he also joked.

Kate had her own well wishes for the new parents as well.

"It's such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having their birthdays, it's such a great time of year to have a baby," she said of her two youngest children, who recently celebrated their first and fourth birthdays, respectively. "As William said, we look forward to meeting him and finding out what his name is going to be."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Introduce Royal Baby -- But Do Not Reveal His Name

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Anniversary: 8 Times the Royal Couple Showed PDA

Prince William and Kate Middleton Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary by Sharing Pics From Their Big Day

Related Gallery